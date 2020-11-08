Stifel Nicolaus Boosts PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Price Target to $2.25

PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday.

PHX Energy Services stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. PHX Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $2.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10.

PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

