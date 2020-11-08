Stock Repurchase Plan Initiated by Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Board

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.53.

NYSE TMO opened at $527.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $209.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

In related news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,602.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $8,318,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,337 shares of company stock valued at $15,440,522 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

