SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,829 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 49.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB opened at $313.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.66. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $320.00.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIVB. Truist upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.31.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.17, for a total transaction of $75,681.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,141.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $15,259,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 608,543 shares of company stock worth $17,947,299. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

