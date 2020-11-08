SVB Leerink Increases Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target to $46.00

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $43.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.17.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Xencor by 16.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after buying an additional 41,920 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Xencor by 9.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Xencor by 149.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 195,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 117,169 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 47.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 907,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,380,000 after purchasing an additional 291,526 shares during the period.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

