Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Raised to $175.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $171.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.11% from the stock’s previous close.

TTWO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.44.

TTWO opened at $175.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.65. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $180.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $37,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,538,539.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $6,075,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the third quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 49.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.4% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

