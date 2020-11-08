Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Raised to $200.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TTWO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.44.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $175.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.65. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $180.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $37,424.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,538,539.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $6,075,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 727.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4,506.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 49.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 64.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

