TD Securities Raises Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target to $19.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Imperial Oil from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Imperial Oil from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Imperial Oil from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $14.13 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $27.43.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.1651 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,309,888 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,302 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,631,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,458 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 26,118,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $420,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,433 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,611,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,931,000 after purchasing an additional 504,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 703,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 402,600 shares in the last quarter.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.