TD Securities Trims Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Target Price to $22.00

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.90.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 19.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $21.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.255 dividend. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.