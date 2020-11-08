TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited grew its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 74.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,063,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $246,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,456 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,494,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,472 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 762.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 588,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,006,000 after purchasing an additional 520,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1,376.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,945,000 after purchasing an additional 445,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $105.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.73. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

In other news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $1,017,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 25,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $2,420,588.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,299,728. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

