Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,412,797 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 8,246.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,429,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412,797 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.27% of Hecla Mining worth $7,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HL. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 35.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 330.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $208,600.00. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $450,750.00. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $6.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 2.27.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HL shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

