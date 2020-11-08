Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 52,050 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1,147.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,050 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,605,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,799,000 after acquiring an additional 238,802 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,375,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,281,000 after buying an additional 46,363 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 968,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,673,000 after buying an additional 38,906 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 930,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,192,000 after buying an additional 22,048 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 820,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,688,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $133.20 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $137.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NDAQ. Loop Capital began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.54.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $397,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,244.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,040 shares of company stock worth $932,467 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.