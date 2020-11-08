Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 65,700 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 345.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,700 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,203,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,489,983.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock valued at $496,326,349. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $103.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The company has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.08, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FISV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. CSFB raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

