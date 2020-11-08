Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 7,270 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 29.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $178.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.23.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

