Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 267.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,280 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 281.8% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

NYSE:GD opened at $139.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $190.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,099.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.