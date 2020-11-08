Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2,081.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 861,783 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 822,284 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of Huntington Bancshares worth $7,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBAN opened at $10.15 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

