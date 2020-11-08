Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 18,690 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1,233.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,690 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Teleflex were worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Teleflex by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 678,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,106,000 after buying an additional 260,910 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 559,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $203,631,000 after buying an additional 76,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Teleflex by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,993,000 after buying an additional 138,415 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441,108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $160,554,000 after buying an additional 22,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Teleflex by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,428 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $132,645,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $335.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $221.27 and a one year high of $409.27.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.15, for a total value of $65,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,844.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 600 shares of company stock worth $212,254. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Teleflex from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Teleflex from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised Teleflex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $382.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.64.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

