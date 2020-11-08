Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 68,722 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 14.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 542,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,722 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,018,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,896 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth $46,560,000. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,942,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,420 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,929,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $42,276,000. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.03.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $15.22 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In related news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

