Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 87,580 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 990.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,580 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Moderna were worth $6,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $72.45 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $95.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of -44.72 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.60 and its 200-day moving average is $66.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Moderna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moderna from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 26,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $1,487,445.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,245,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 665,495 shares of company stock worth $45,199,653. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

