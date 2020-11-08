Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,574 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76,716 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.10% of Owens Corning worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth $26,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 56.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 119.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $342,723.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,683. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $179,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,930 shares of company stock worth $1,785,512. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

OC stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.43 and a 200 day moving average of $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 19th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

OC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.68.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.