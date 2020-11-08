Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,043 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of Brown & Brown worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,649,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,149,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 88.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 573,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,394,000 after purchasing an additional 269,428 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 86.2% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 572,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,324,000 after purchasing an additional 264,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth approximately $7,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.71. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.46 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

