Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68,626 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of Eastman Chemical worth $6,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 60.5% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $41,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,003.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $240,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,229.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $85.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $88.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

