Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 57.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 114,649 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TEL shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $105.30 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $109.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.73.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

In related news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,151,808.00. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $2,612,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,693,906.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,299,728. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

