Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 257.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,731 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Altice USA were worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,034,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,547,000 after acquiring an additional 584,670 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 3,995,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,051,000 after acquiring an additional 122,669 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,078,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,390,000 after acquiring an additional 289,560 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,385,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,760,000 after acquiring an additional 930,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 28.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,856,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,856,000 after buying an additional 407,636 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 3,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $92,631,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,069,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,605,391.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Schmidt sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $2,207,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,016,164.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,906,355 shares of company stock valued at $109,943,443 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. HSBC raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $29.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $29.94.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

