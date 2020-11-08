Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $7.11 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,177 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $7,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 51.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 92.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1,454.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. VTB Capital lowered EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.93.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,009,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total value of $1,001,160.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,513.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,201 shares of company stock worth $4,315,494 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $342.23 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.97 and a 12 month high of $356.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $330.15 and its 200-day moving average is $278.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.55 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

