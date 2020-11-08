Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $7.94 Million Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,744 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in WestRock were worth $7,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in WestRock by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on WRK shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WestRock from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on WestRock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

WRK stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.18. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company's Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

