Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $8.73 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,532 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 40,494 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $8,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,249,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,587,540,000 after buying an additional 2,409,725 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 191.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,104 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $204,692,000 after buying an additional 1,375,597 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 99.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,089,920 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $99,705,000 after buying an additional 543,848 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,001,627 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $86,129,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 767,128 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $74,949,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Truist lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Raymond James raised Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.23.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $77.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $159.01. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

