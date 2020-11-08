Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $8.77 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,849 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of Teradyne worth $8,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Teradyne by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,797,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 4,072.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 22,398 shares in the last quarter.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total value of $11,721,235.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 14,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $1,351,184.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,378,047.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,088 shares of company stock valued at $15,473,782 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne stock opened at $100.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $100.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.31.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

