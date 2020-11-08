Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 315.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,931 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.15% of Kimco Realty worth $7,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.37.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $10.26 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 93.11%. The company had revenue of $256.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

