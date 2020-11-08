Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 515.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,370 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,732,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,455,000 after buying an additional 130,747 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 29.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,308,000 after buying an additional 338,370 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter worth $71,853,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 67.2% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,066,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,629,000 after buying an additional 428,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 80.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,934,000 after acquiring an additional 434,662 shares during the period. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $58.57 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $135.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of ($33.69) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 101.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 EPS for the current year.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Macquarie cut shares of Royal Caribbean Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $38,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,887,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,228,274.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $88,704,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

