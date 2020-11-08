Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 915.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,304 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in State Street were worth $7,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in State Street by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,471,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,046,736,000 after acquiring an additional 117,837 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in State Street by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,499,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,919,000 after acquiring an additional 367,737 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in State Street by 1.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,386,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $260,262,000 after acquiring an additional 73,325 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in State Street by 4.4% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,552,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,774,000 after acquiring an additional 149,264 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in State Street by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,449,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,211,000 after acquiring an additional 169,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of STT stock opened at $62.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.24. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. State Street’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of State Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.