Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,872 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $6,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 50,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ESS opened at $227.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.24. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.81 and a 52 week high of $329.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $268.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.29.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

