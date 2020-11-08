Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $7.35 Million Investment in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 259,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,351,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.21% of 1Life Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $4,831,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,271,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,143,000 after buying an additional 2,125,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,782,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,060,000 after buying an additional 1,385,487 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,495,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,824,000 after buying an additional 986,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,426,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,132,000 after buying an additional 839,896 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ONEM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1Life Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $602,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 928,809 shares of company stock valued at $26,787,099 in the last quarter.

ONEM opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.93. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $44.87.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

1Life Healthcare Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

