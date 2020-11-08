Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 67,692 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 419.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,692 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.19.

AEP stock opened at $90.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.46. The company has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

