Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 7,256 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DTE Energy were worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 27.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $918,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $150,221.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $332,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Argus raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.81.

DTE stock opened at $123.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.74 and a 200-day moving average of $112.17. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

