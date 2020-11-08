Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 83,148 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1,071.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,148 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $8,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.14.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $95.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.64. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $114.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.57.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.52%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

