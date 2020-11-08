Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Illumina were worth $7,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Illumina by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Illumina by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,609,324.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,277,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,002 shares of company stock valued at $9,540,468 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ILMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.56.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $308.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $311.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 71.50, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $404.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

