Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 1,666.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,059 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $7,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 20.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,098,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 21.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,209,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,439 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 50.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,932,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,452,000 after acquiring an additional 988,970 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth approximately $26,714,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 115.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,098,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,895,000 after acquiring an additional 589,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 43,121 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $1,492,417.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,561.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,200,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,837 shares of company stock valued at $5,388,341 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

IR opened at $40.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average of $32.41. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

IR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.24.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

