Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 55.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 436,873 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $7,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 418.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FITB opened at $23.21 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $31.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FITB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

