Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 41,099 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Globant were worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 37.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,859,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,603,000 after purchasing an additional 504,506 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 1.2% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,429,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,206,000 after purchasing an additional 17,153 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 15.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,269,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,202,000 after purchasing an additional 169,297 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 135.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,346,000 after purchasing an additional 680,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Globant by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,263,000 after purchasing an additional 45,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globant from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $209.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.79 and a beta of 1.31. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $209.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $182.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.60 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

