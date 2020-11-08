Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 14,226 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 14,226 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Stryker were worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.85.

SYK stock opened at $213.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $227.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.51 and a 200-day moving average of $195.88.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

