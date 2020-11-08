Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 23,265 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,265 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.5% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock opened at $77.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.51. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.86.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

