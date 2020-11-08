Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 273,274 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 273,274 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $7,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 770.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 554.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $39,086.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.25 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $14.11 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

