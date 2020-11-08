Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 6,243 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 10.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,483 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,243 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 957.9% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 348.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 73.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $56,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.89.

VMC stock opened at $134.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.57 and a 200-day moving average of $123.19. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.88.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

