Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 9,132 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,132 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $478.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.29, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $482.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.25.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $1,047,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total transaction of $31,728,884.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,126,542.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,374 shares of company stock worth $70,630,930. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

