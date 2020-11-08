Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,951,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,228,797,000 after buying an additional 535,431 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,508,000 after purchasing an additional 158,916 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 421,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,918,000 after purchasing an additional 106,868 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,888,000 after purchasing an additional 59,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 14,653.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,351,000 after purchasing an additional 58,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDY opened at $336.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $321.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.94. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.85 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.33.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

