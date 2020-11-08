Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.63. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Argus lowered their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.73. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09.

In other news, Director Rosemary A. Crane sold 2,860 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $34,034.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 310.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.