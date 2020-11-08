TFG Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 11.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,759.73 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,791.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,530.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,478.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,187.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

