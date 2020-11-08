TFG Advisers LLC Sells 132 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

TFG Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.5% of TFG Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 26.7% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 15.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 32.3% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,290,049.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,019,026.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 10,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $1,451,177.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,926 shares in the company, valued at $5,724,156.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 464,081 shares of company stock worth $64,904,025. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $145.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.30. The stock has a market cap of $355.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

