The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

ANDE has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of The Andersons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. National Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of The Andersons in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded The Andersons from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised The Andersons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Andersons from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.20.

ANDE opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Andersons has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.41. The firm has a market cap of $599.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.71 and a beta of 0.76.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. Equities analysts expect that The Andersons will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The Andersons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Andersons by 16.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,139,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,555,000 after buying an additional 162,429 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the second quarter worth $144,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Andersons by 28.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after buying an additional 127,107 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Andersons in the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

