The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Stake Trimmed by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.69 and a beta of 1.22. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $63.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.11.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.89.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

